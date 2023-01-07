State trooper charged with assaulting underage female student at private school his wife once led

A Virginia State Police trooper has been charged with three misdemeanor offenses in connection with the alleged assault of at least one female student at the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan County. The officer's wife led the school until her sudden resignation Dec. 13.

The Powhatan Sheriff's Office announced Friday evening that investigators arrested Douglas Michael Ledbetter, 44, on two counts of assault and battery and one count of encouraging acts rendering children delinquent or abused.

Chief Deputy Jeffrey Searfoss said in a news release that the charges were placed as a result of an ongoing investigation into incidents involving Ledbetter that occurred on May 7 at a location in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Road and on Dec. 3 at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School at 2501 Academy Road in Powhatan.

The sheriff's office announced on Dec. 9 that a special prosecutor was assigned to investigate a matter at the private, K-12 school after authorities received a report Dec. 3 that "an adult male had assaulted a juvenile female student" earlier that day.

Due to a conflict of interest, the Powhatan Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office requested a special prosecutor be assigned to investigate the matter. Subsequently, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was assigned by the court.

Following Ledbetter's arrest, state police suspended the officer without pay pending the outcome of the case, said department spokeswoman Corinne Geller. He had earlier been placed on administrative leave Dec. 6 after the allegations surfaced.

Ledbetter was hired in June 2004 and has been assigned to the Virginia State Police Safety Division since March 2019, Geller said.

Ledbetter's wife, Paula, resigned her position as head of school, four days after the sheriff's office announced a special prosecutor was investigating the alleged abuse of a student.

Paula Ledbetter took over the top administrative post at the school on July 1, 2015, after transitioning from her former role as director of admissions.

Douglas Ledbetter was released on bond by a county magistrate pending his appearance Jan. 31 in Powhatan Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Although charges have been placed, the Powhatan Sheriff's Office said anyone with information related to the alleged offenses should contact them at (804) 598-5656.