Stolen Cadillac recovered in high-speed I-95 chase; juveniles apprehended

A high-speed pursuit of a reportedly hijacked vehicle from Richmond into Hanover County ended in a crash Thursday night. Four uninjured juveniles were found inside the automobile, said the Virginia State Police.

State police cars and the hijacked Cadillac were damaged in the incident, which began at 10:43 p.m. when a trooper spotted the Cadillac headed north on the interstate in Richmond. Troopers attempted to initiate a stop, but the Cadillac instead accelerated to speeds over 100 mph continuing north on I-95.

A trooper made contact with the Cadillac near the overpass for Route 698 in the right lane. The Cadillac spun to the left. A trooper in the left lane slowed, but was unable to stop before making contact with the Cadillac.

As the spinning Cadillac was coming to rest, another trooper attempted to avoid it but clipped it and then struck the first trooper. No other state police vehicles struck the Cadillac. No vehicles not involved in the pursuit were struck, said state police.