Stoney won't release certain documents related to Richmond mass shooting press conference

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is withholding some of his public records regarding a press conference he held about an alleged foiled mass shooting plot.

The Times-Dispatch through the state Freedom of Information Act asked for emails and other documents from Stoney and the Richmond Police Department following the July 6 press conference, where officials said authorities had thwarted a planned Independence Day mass shooting at the crowded Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

Speaking to the media, Stoney referenced what he called an epidemic of gun violence. The press conference was held days after a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in suburban Chicago, killing seven.

“Whether you’re at home in your cul-de-sac, or in your neighborhood, or in a park, or at a parade, out dining — you have to keep your head on a swivel,” Stoney said, standing in front of city council members and other officials.

Police Chief Gerald Smith during the news conference said the investigation began after getting a tip from a “hero citizen” on July 1. The person overheard a conversation regarding the shooting, he said.

Julio Alvarado-Dubon, 52, was arrested that same day. Rolman Alberto Balacarcel, 38, was put under surveillance and arrested days later near Charlottesville, police said.

“One phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July,” Smith said during the press conference.

But while Smith said a citizen tipster told police that the men were going to shoot up Dogwood Dell, a police spokeswoman told television station WRIC-TV a few days later that the tip did not include a specific location.

Court documents also revealed details of the correspondence between the tipster and Richmond police. The affidavit makes no mention that the person informed police that Dogwood Dell was where the mass shooting would take place.

Officials have not responded to questions about a possible motive of the attack they say was planned. The Fourth of July events and fireworks show at Dogwood Dell were still held.

The Times-Dispatch on July 8 submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Richmond Police Department and a second FOIA request to the mayor’s office to obtain correspondence related to the press conference, including emails, texts, and notes.

Richmond police told the newspaper that the Times-Dispatch would be charged $568.32 as a deposit for an IT employee to spend an estimated 12 hours searching for the records. The newspaper is negotiating with police about that request. The mayor’s office charged $54.61 for records.

Stoney’s office opted not to disclose several documents, including two emails containing drafts of statements from the press conference, four text messages, and one text message between the mayor and Press Secretary Jim Nolan.

The mayor cited an exemption in Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act for executive working papers, one of about 150 discretionary records exemptions in the state’s open records act. The exemption allows elected officials to not make public documents that are for “personal or deliberative use.”

Stoney did not respond to questions from the Times-Dispatch about the documents. Nolan also did not immediately return messages for this story.

Nothing in Virginia Code requires the mayor’s office to answer the question why these records won’t be made public, according to Alan Gernhardt, the executive director of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act Advisory Council. The state agency helps resolves disputes about FOIA.

“As long as localities cite the exemptions as written in state code, they’re not compelled to tell you anything more than that,” said Gernhardt.

Gernhardt also pointed out a change to the FOIA law effective July 1 that states a public body searching for the requested records “shall make all reasonable efforts to supply the requested records at the lowest possible cost.”

Although VFOIA law doesn’t require localities to charge per request, they still have the option too, Gerhardt said.

“With the way the law’s been phrased, it just says ,‘You may charge,’ so it’s permissive not required,” said Gernhardt. “Technically since it says ‘may’ in the law, a locality could say our policy is to charge every request or every single time in some cases.”

A Richmond city regulation says the city’s VFOIA representatives shall charge the requester for the response.

“I have heard of some other bodies that are like that. That they literally charge every single time. You get one sheet of paper, and it's 10 cents, you get 100, and it's 10 bucks,” said Gernhardt. “I mean that's really up to them and their policy.”

However, Gernhardt said Richmond’s regulation isn’t in conflict with the state’s new FOIA law as written.

“A hypothetical example of a conflict is if somebody were to say, ‘We shall charge a minimum of five dollars per record for every record to go out of this office,’” said Gernhardt. “That would be a violation, because that could exceed a reasonable cost.”

Gernhardt said that there are rules outside FOIA which may require minimum fees for records such as Virginia court systems or the Department of Motor Vehicles, but lawmakers have addressed concerns over high charges for FOIA requests before.

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, this year submitted House Bill 599, which would limit the charges incurred by an individual seeking four or fewer individual record requests. That bill was killed in committee. The new law that passed that requires government to keep costs minimal was sponsored by Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper.

Gernhardt said in general, citizens have expressed concerns about higher charges for FOIA records, but he's unsure how those issues should be addressed.

“Again as the law currently stands, technically it's an allowed expense as long as it’s reasonable,” said Gerhardt. “Should it be that way in an ideal world, that’s not for me to say, but that’s the way it is as the law as written.”

The men arrested in the threat case are both from Guatemala and are not in the U.S. legally. Documents filed in General District Court in Richmond said Alvarado-Dubon has an expired visa, but did not include any details about the alleged plot.