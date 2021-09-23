Student altercation results in lockdown at Meadowbrook High School Thursday afternoon

Meadowbrook High School, located within the Chesterfield County Public School System, went into lockdown after a student altercation on Thursday.

Chesterfield police arrived to the school Thursday afternoon to assist school officials.

“I want to share with you that we are working with Chesterfield Police to investigate the circumstances that led to an altercation among students to which staff and police responded [to],” Meadowbrook Principal Marcie Rice said in an email to parents.

The altercation disrupted class time and the afternoon dismissal, Rice said.

“I sincerely appreciate that the great majority of our students were not involved, but we are very concerned about those students who engaged in the altercation,” Rice said. Students involved will face “serious consequences,” she said.

Any additional information about Thursday’s incident can be shared with Meadowbrook administration and Chesterfield police.

— Jess Nocera