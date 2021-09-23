 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student altercation results in lockdown at Meadowbrook High School Thursday afternoon
0 Comments
breaking

Student altercation results in lockdown at Meadowbrook High School Thursday afternoon

  • 0
Chesterfield County seal

Meadowbrook High School, located within the Chesterfield County Public School System, went into lockdown after a student altercation on Thursday.

Chesterfield police arrived to the school Thursday afternoon to assist school officials.

“I want to share with you that we are working with Chesterfield Police to investigate the circumstances that led to an altercation among students to which staff and police responded [to],” Meadowbrook Principal Marcie Rice said in an email to parents.

The altercation disrupted class time and the afternoon dismissal, Rice said.

“I sincerely appreciate that the great majority of our students were not involved, but we are very concerned about those students who engaged in the altercation,” Rice said. Students involved will face “serious consequences,” she said.

Any additional information about Thursday’s incident can be shared with Meadowbrook administration and Chesterfield police.

— Jess Nocera

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden wants to raise taxes on the wealthy

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News