 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico burned by lighter, officials say
0 Comments
top story breaking

Student at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico burned by lighter, officials say

  • 0
Ambulance lights

A student at John Rolfe Middle School was burned by a lighter on Wednesday, according to Henrico County authorities, who are investigating the incident.

The injuries to the juvenile were not life-threatening, police, fire and school officials said in a joint statement.

A school resource officer was at the school, 6901 Messer Road, and responded until fire fighters arrived to render aid around 12:30 p.m., the statement said.

The student was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"This incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Fire Marshall's Office in consultation with the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office," officials said.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News