Student at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico burned by lighter, officials say

A student at John Rolfe Middle School was burned by a lighter on Wednesday, according to Henrico County authorities, who are investigating the incident.

The injuries to the juvenile were not life-threatening, police, fire and school officials said in a joint statement.

A school resource officer was at the school, 6901 Messer Road, and responded until fire fighters arrived to render aid around 12:30 p.m., the statement said.

The student was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"This incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Fire Marshall's Office in consultation with the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office," officials said.