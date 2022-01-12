Student at John Rolfe Middle School in Henrico burned by lighter, officials say

A student at John Rolfe Middle School was burned by a lighter on Wednesday, according to Henrico County authorities, who are investigating the incident.
The injuries to the juvenile were not life-threatening, police, fire and school officials said in a joint statement.
A school resource officer was at the school, 6901 Messer Road, and responded until fire fighters arrived to render aid around 12:30 p.m., the statement said.
The student was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.
"This incident remains under investigation by the Henrico County Fire Marshall's Office in consultation with the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office," officials said.
(804) 649-6527
Twitter: @AliRockettRTD
Ali Rockett
