Student charged, administrator injured following fight at Varina High School

A student at Varina High School has been charged with malicious wounding and an administrator was injured Wednesday following a fight during lunch, according to Henrico County school and police officials.

Just before noon, Henrico police and EMS were called to the school, in the 7000 block of Messer Road, to respond to the fight that broke out amongst students, police said.

A Henrico County Public Schools employee attempted to separate the students when they were struck, said school spokeswoman Eileen M. Cox.

The administrator suffered a laceration to the forehead and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Taylor Nicholas Goodman, 18, was charged with malicious wounding.

The school remained locked down for the remainder of the day, Cox said, “to prevent further disruption while learning continued in classrooms.”

Police said they had a significant presence at the school on Wednesday.