Student, driver treated for injuries in Henrico County bus crash

Through their two farms in the metro Richmond area and various community partnerships, Shalom Farms is working to improve food access in area. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.
A school bus driver has been charged with failing to yield after a crash Thursday in Henrico County. A student and the driver of a minivan were treated at a hospital.
Police said the crash happened at about 8:20 a.m. at Harvie and Reynolds roads. Students were being transported to Wilder Middle School.
Police said the bus was turning left onto Harvie Road from Reynolds Road when the collision with the minivan occurred.
Emergency crews evaluated each student on board and one was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The adult driver of the van also is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Top 5 weekend events: Doug E. Fresh, Lego Brick Fest Live & Hops in the Park