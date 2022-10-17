Students pepper sprayed, officer injured during large fight at Highland Springs High School

Two students were taken to a local hospital and several others were treated at the scene after a large fight broke out Monday morning at Highland Springs High School. A school resource officer was assaulted while trying to de-escalate the brawl, police said.

Henrico County police officers and fire department paramedics responded to the school in the 200 S. Airport Drive just after 9 a.m. after a Highland Springs school resource officer reported a fight.

Upon arrival, officers were informed there was an altercation between a handful of students that quickly escalated into a large fight. The school resource officer used pepper spray to de-escalate the situation, police said.

Due to the deployment of the spray, several students were treated at the scene for side-effects, while others left property. Henrico fire paramedics transported two students to a local hospital for additional treatment.

The school resource officer who was assaulted sustained minor injuries.

Police said the incident remains under investigation. Police are working with Henrico Public Schools "to ensure all students remain in a safe learning environment."

Authorities said additional police officers will remain at the school for the remainder of the day.

In a message sent Monday morning to the families of Highland Springs High students, the school's principal, Kenneth White, wrote:

"I am writing to let you know that our school is currently in a lock and teach following a fight between a group of students. Movement in hallways is restricted while administrators and first responders address the matter. As a precaution, students will see an increased police presence on our school campus as we work together to support orderly transitions during lunch and student dismissal."

White said he anticipates that the lock and teach will continue through the school day.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call them at (804) 501-5000. Tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or through the P3tips app. Both methods are anonymous.