Sugar Shack $2.5 million defamation suit headed to trial

The $2.5 million malicious prosecution and defamation lawsuit against Richmond-based Sugar Shack founder and CEO Ian Kelley is set to go to trial next week.

Originally filed in 2019 by Dustin Smith, who co-owned the chain’s now-shuttered Florida locations, the suit claims that Kelley maliciously prosecuted Smith and defamed his reputation by falsely having him arrested for embezzlement. The suit also includes Kelley's uncle, Michael Pinson.

The defendants sought to have the case dropped in June, but a judge dismissed that motion and the suit is now set for a three-day jury trial Aug. 29-31.

The suit follows years of trouble and shuttered restaurants for the embattled Sugar Shack owner.

Last year, Kelley settled a sexual harassment and discrimination complaint with former employee Virginia Williams out of court. The suit charged that Kelley promoted Williams, then an 18-year-old part-time employee, to the position of store manager and used that promotion as leverage to start a sexual relationship with her.

The current lawsuit stems from a rift between the business partners that centered on Smith’s felony arrest in January 2019 after Kelley alleged he’d taken $5,000 from the company. Chesterfield County prosecutors withdrew the charge in March 2019.

Smith seeks damages for “pain and suffering, severe emotional distress and trauma, fear, apprehension, anguish, stress and anxiety, public ridicule, humiliation, embarrassment, indignity, damage to his reputation, lost wages and profits, costs, attorney’s fees and other out-of pocket expenses,” the suit said.