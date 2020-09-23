Sugar Shack Donuts and owner hit with sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuit

Williams turned 18 in July 2017 and planned to leave the area and her Sugar Shack job to attend college in another part of the state, the suit said. Kelley, according to the suit, promised to promote her to be the manager of a store that was planned to be opened in Charlottesville.

The suit said she decided to stay and work for Sugar Shack and waited for the new location to open.

Williams alleges that in the summer of 2018, Kelley asked her to perform oral sex on him and implied, according to the suit, that he had given her a significant job advance and that she needed to show him gratitude.

“Feeling that she would lose her job and/or promotion if she did not comply, Williams felt she had no choice but to agree to his request,” the suit alleges.

The suit claims Kelley also secretly arranged for the company to pay for most of Williams’ apartment rent and from June 2018 through January 2019 he continued to request Williams to perform oral or manual sex on him.

Williams also texted sexual pictures of herself to Kelley at Kelley’s request, according to the lawsuit.

Williams said that in January 2019 she complained to the company’s district manager about the alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment.