Suit filed by former Henrico school board member's widow dismissed on undisclosed terms

A lawsuit filed by the widow of former Henrico County School Board member Watson M. "Bubba" Marshall against his adult children and a county police officer has been dismissed after an apparent, undisclosed settlement.
In a complaint filed in federal court last year, Cynthia A. Marshall accused Marshall's children from his prior marriage of conspiring to kick her out of her own house in the middle of the night in 2018 while her husband was at VCU Medical Center.
She alleged they used an improperly obtained emergency court order to remove her from the house while items belonging to her and her late husband were removed. The suit sought unspecified damages.
The defendants were Circuit Court Judge John Marshall; his brother Robert Marshall of Glen Allen; sisters Brenda Marshall Thompson of Sandston and Andrea Marshall Voehringer of West Chester, Pa.; and T.W. Holmes, an officer with the Henrico Division of Police.
In court filings, each defendant denied any wrongdoing. The children alleged that Cynthia Marshall committed elder abuse against their father. Brenda Marshall Thompson was dismissed from the suit by U.S. District Judge David J. Novak on March 1.
However, in his 53-page March 1 ruling, Novak refused to toss out the case against the other defendants writing that Cynthia Marshall "alleges a shocking abuse of the state judicial system to remove a 57-year-old woman from her home, while her enfeebled husband lay incapacitated in his death bed at the hospital."
The judge also noted in his 53-page ruling that while only one side of the story had yet been heard, the alleged misconduct was even more disturbing because it occurred in the same jurisdiction where John Marshall is a circuit court judge.
The case was scheduled for a settlement conference on April 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson. But court records show that on March 30, a month after Novak turned down the defendants' bid to have the case dismissed, Anderson cancelled the conference because it "is no longer needed."
Then, in a brief order on May 5, Novak held that, "By the agreement of the parties this suit is now dismissed."
Asked for comment, Cynthia Marshall's lawyer, Victor Glasberg, of Alexandria, wrote in an email Wednesday that, "The case was indeed resolved. I am unable to address the terms." Lawyers for the remaining defendants did not respond to requests for comment.
Marshall, an area lawyer, died at age 80 in 2018. He married Cynthia Marshall in 2015 after divorcing his wife of 58 years, the mother of his four children.
Cynthia Marshall's suit claimed that an improperly obtained emergency protective order sought by the children with the help of police was a pretext to get her out of the house so they could take what they wanted. Three police officers showed up at her door at 11 p.m. on July 26, 2018, and she was ordered out of her Henrico home, according to the complaint.
