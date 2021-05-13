Suit filed by former Henrico school board member's widow dismissed on undisclosed terms

The judge also noted in his 53-page ruling that while only one side of the story had yet been heard, the alleged misconduct was even more disturbing because it occurred in the same jurisdiction where John Marshall is a circuit court judge.

The case was scheduled for a settlement conference on April 12 before U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson. But court records show that on March 30, a month after Novak turned down the defendants' bid to have the case dismissed, Anderson cancelled the conference because it "is no longer needed."

Then, in a brief order on May 5, Novak held that, "By the agreement of the parties this suit is now dismissed."

Asked for comment, Cynthia Marshall's lawyer, Victor Glasberg, of Alexandria, wrote in an email Wednesday that, "The case was indeed resolved. I am unable to address the terms." Lawyers for the remaining defendants did not respond to requests for comment.

Marshall, an area lawyer, died at age 80 in 2018. He married Cynthia Marshall in 2015 after divorcing his wife of 58 years, the mother of his four children.

Cynthia Marshall's suit claimed that an improperly obtained emergency protective order sought by the children with the help of police was a pretext to get her out of the house so they could take what they wanted. Three police officers showed up at her door at 11 p.m. on July 26, 2018, and she was ordered out of her Henrico home, according to the complaint.