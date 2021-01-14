Supreme Court turns down request to halt execution of Cory Johnson in Richmond murders

Until the Trump administration resumed carrying out death sentences last year, the federal government had not executed anyone since 2003. This year and last, a total of 11 people have been executed, including Lisa Montgomery, 52, who died by injection Wednesday. She was the first woman executed by the federal government since 1953.

In vacating the COVID-19 stay issued Tuesday, Judge Gregory G. Katsas of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia wrote, “The record contains only conjecture on whether a lethal injection of pentobarbital would cause any edema before rendering the prisoner insensate.”

“Higgs and Johnson each committed multiple murders,” Katsas wrote. “They have had ample opportunity to file clemency petitions. And the Supreme Court repeatedly has stressed that the public has a ‘powerful and legitimate interest in punishing the guilty’ ... which includes ‘an important interest in the timely enforcement of a [death] sentence.’”

Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented. “Following a series of 11 executions carried out by the federal government since July 2020 ... Johnson and Higgs are the only federal inmates left on death row who face a scheduled execution.”