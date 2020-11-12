Surry man charged with murder in death of missing Prince George woman after remains found

A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a missing Prince George County woman, whose remains were believed to have been found early Thursday in Surry, police said.
Benjamin Franklin Chiarky, 31, of the 12000 block of Colonial Trial West in Spring Grove, Va., was arrested Thursday and accused of killing Corrine Lee Huddleson, 20, who was reported missing last month, Prince George Police Chief Keith Early said in a news release.
Early said as a result of extensive, ongoing investigation, Prince George investigators early Thursday morning located human remains in an undisclosed wooded area of Surry. Police are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the remains, but investigators have reason to believe they are of Huddleston, the chief said.
Asked what relationship Chiarky had with the victim, Early said in an email that they "were familiar with each other." He did not elaborate. Police did not say what led investigators to the location where the remains were found.
Chiarky was placed on Virginia's Sex Offender Registry more than a decade ago after he was convicted in Oct. 2, 2008, of abducting and raping a minor, according to the registry maintained by Virginia State Police. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison with 17 years suspended, according to online court records.
Last month, police said Huddleston left a home on Laurel Springs Road in Prince George County on the evening of October 6 but never arrived at her next destination. Family and friends raised $10,000 in reward money for her safe return.
"Prince George Police are actively investigating this case and have reason to believe that Corrine may be in danger," police said in October.
Chiarky also was charged Thursday with conspiring to distribute a schedule IV drug, a felony, and failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation. He currently is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.
Early said Prince George police are working in collaboration with the Surry Sheriff's Office with regards to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to Prince George police at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777.
Tipsters can also text-a-tip anonymously by adding "274637 (CRIMES)" to their cell phone contacts list, and then texting "igotcha" along with your message/tip.
