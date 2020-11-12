Surry man charged with murder in death of missing Prince George woman after remains found

A Surry County man with a prior rape conviction has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a missing Prince George County woman, whose remains were believed to have been found early Thursday in Surry, police said.

Benjamin Franklin Chiarky, 31, of the 12000 block of Colonial Trial West in Spring Grove, Va., was arrested Thursday and accused of killing Corrine Lee Huddleson, 20, who was reported missing last month, Prince George Police Chief Keith Early said in a news release.

Early said as a result of extensive, ongoing investigation, Prince George investigators early Thursday morning located human remains in an undisclosed wooded area of Surry. Police are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office to positively identify the remains, but investigators have reason to believe they are of Huddleston, the chief said.

Asked what relationship Chiarky had with the victim, Early said in an email that they "were familiar with each other." He did not elaborate. Police did not say what led investigators to the location where the remains were found.