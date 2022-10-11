 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surveillance video shows Laurel Street shooting suspects, Richmond police say

The Richmond Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people who they say are suspects in a shooting. Two men were shot at about 8 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 200 block of South Laurel Street.

The Richmond Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people who they say are suspects in a shooting last month.

Two men in the 200 block of South Laurel Street were shot at about 8 p.m. Sept. 5. Police in a statement said the men were taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening. 

Witnesses told investigators that a man in a T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene and a man in a white tank top shot the victims, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. 

