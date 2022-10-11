Surveillance video shows Laurel Street shooting suspects, Richmond police say

The Richmond Police Department on Tuesday released surveillance video of two people who they say are suspects in a shooting last month.

Two men in the 200 block of South Laurel Street were shot at about 8 p.m. Sept. 5. Police in a statement said the men were taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Witnesses told investigators that a man in a T-shirt assaulted a female at the scene and a man in a white tank top shot the victims, police said.