Suspect arrested in connection with fatal crash on Iron Bridge Road

A suspect was arrested in connection with Thursday's fatal vehicle crash on the 5200 block of Iron Bridge Road.

Chesterfield County police said in a statement Wednesday, that Christopher M. Johnson, 36, of Chesterfield, was arrested and charged with felony reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.

Johnson was operating a 2019 Mercedes Benz traveling at a high rate of speed on Sept. 8 when he struck a 1997 Ford Escort attempting to turn left into a driveway, police said.

The driver and sole occupant of the Escort was later identified as Jennifer M. Candido, 57, of Chesterfield. She was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

After an investigation, police obtained warrants for Johnson, who was arrested on Wednesday. He is currently being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail, said police.

As police continue their investigation, anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

