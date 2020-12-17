Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Richmond parking deck

Hakeem L. Whitaker, 21, of South Richmond, has been charged in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in a state parking deck and speeding from the seen with a child in the vehicle.

The Division of Capitol Police said he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held without bond Thursday at the Richmond City Justice Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm, eluding police and abuse/neglect of a child. His next court date is Feb. 23.

Capitol Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 for a report of shots fired in a state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets. Whitaker, part of a construction crew at the deck, is suspected of firing shots at a coworker as the coworker - who was not injured - tried to drive from the deck.