Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at Richmond parking deck

Hakeem L. Whitaker, 21, of South Richmond, has been charged in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in a state parking deck and speeding from the seen with a child in the vehicle.
The Division of Capitol Police said he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and was being held without bond Thursday at the Richmond City Justice Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm, eluding police and abuse/neglect of a child. His next court date is Feb. 23.
Capitol Police were called shortly before 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 for a report of shots fired in a state parking deck at Seventh and Marshall streets. Whitaker, part of a construction crew at the deck, is suspected of firing shots at a coworker as the coworker - who was not injured - tried to drive from the deck.
Capitol Police said officers found Whitaker at the deck the next morning and attempted to stop his vehicle, but he drove off, reaching high speeds in a car that contained a 1-year-old child and the child's mother. Whitaker eventually led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot.
