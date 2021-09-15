Suspect identified in last summer's United Daughters of the Confederacy fire in Richmond but no one will be prosecuted due to limited evidence

"I don't see that happening [again] anytime in the future, unfortunately," she said. "It's a beautiful building, the architecture of it, even if you don't care about the Confederacy or care about history. So I hate people missing out on that."

As it stands now, the UDC only will conduct tours for members and friends of members, she said.

"Unless the country changes, and goes back to being civil to each other - right now we don't want to let anybody in here because we've gone through a traumatic experience, and we're very protective of our building," she said.

Edwards, who was installed as UDC's president in October, and was vice president at the time of the fire, said the organization is baffled at why its building was targeted during protests in Richmond for the death of a Black man killed by a police officer 1,200 miles away in Minneapolis.

"I hate that the poor man lost his life, it was disgusting, but I couldn't figure out how we got involved in that," she said. "It's really sad because we're a patriotic organization, we're a benevolent organization. And we were attacked for something we absolutely didn't condone."

Edwards said the UDC plans to keep its headquarters in Richmond for "the foreseeable future."