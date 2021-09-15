Suspect identified in last summer's United Daughters of the Confederacy fire in Richmond but no one will be prosecuted due to limited evidence

Richmond fire investigators identified and questioned a suspect in last summer’s arson fire at the United Daughters of the Confederacy headquarters and sought to bring charges against that person. But Richmond's commonwealth's attorney says there is insufficient evidence to proceed, and no one likely will be prosecuted for one of the largest fires set during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.
“Given the darkness, use of masks and overall chaotic conditions, we were only able to identify one individual,” Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin said Tuesday after city fire officials referred questions to her office. “Upon further review of the evidence, we did not believe that we would be able to meet our legal burden of proof at trial, and so we declined prosecution of a potential arson charge.”
The blaze, which caused an estimated $1.2 million in structural damage to the marble-clad building at 328 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, occurred on the second day of nightly Black Lives Matter protests in Richmond that stretched from the state capitol, along the West Broad Street corridor to the Museum District.
It was one of 48 fires set during the first 18 days of the demonstrations that began on May 29, 2020. The fires caused at least $3.9 million in losses according of fire department estimates, which in some cases did not include building contents.
The UDC building was torched with Molotov cocktails, according to the Richmond fire department, which were tossed through front windows of a section that housed the Goodlette Library just after midnight on May 31, 2020, during the height of the unrest in Richmond.
In response to questions about the status of that fire's investigation, Richmond Fire & EMS spokeswoman Amy Vu on Friday said, "A suspect was identified, questioned and charges were sought as the Richmond Fire Investigations Unit worked with the City of Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to close this case."
But Vu deferred further comment to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.
McEachin said a suspect "was identified relatively quickly by RFD investigators, and the decision to not prosecute was made last year. At this point, the matter is concluded due to lack of evidence."
Asked whether Richmond fire investigators agreed with Commonwealth's Attorney's Office decision, Vu said, "Whether or not to prosecute is a decision that falls under the authority of the Commonwealth’s Attorney." The fire, she said, "is still an open investigation."
Investigations also remain open for the three other major fires that were set during the protests between May 30 and May 31 of last year. They include a GRTC bus that was set ablaze at West Broad and Belvidere streets; a DLTR apparel and shoe store at 1500 W. Broad St. that was looted and burned out; and the Rite Aid store at 520 W. Broad Street that was set on fire.
More than 15 months after the United Daughters of the Confederacy fire, the organization is still working to repair and restore their building. In addition to structural damage, artifacts and books, both historical and research, were badly damaged or destroyed. The total loss has not yet been tabulated because the damage assessment is ongoing.
"It's very upsetting that the City of Richmond has an identified suspect who was involved in setting fire to our building, and will not prosecute," Linda Edwards, UDC's president general, said Wednesday after being notified of the decision.
The headquarters for UDC – a national organization dedicated to honoring and supporting Confederate veterans of the Civil War and their families and decedents – ended up in Richmond in the mid-1950s because the state donated part of land it owned that had served as a home for Confederate veterans from the 1880s through 1941, according to UDC's website.
The full parcel of state-owned land was known for decades as R. E. Lee Memorial Park and included multiple buildings and sections used to support and honor Confederate soldiers, according to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts' website. Those buildings today bookend a city block and include parts of the VMFA on one side and the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on the other. The UDC’s Memorial Building sits in the center and is the youngest and newest of the three.
Edwards said repairs to the UDC building itself are about 90-95 percent complete. "The exterior of the building looks wonderful, and the interior now looks pretty much like it's supposed to," she said. "But we've got a little more work to do on the inside, to bring it back to the beauty that it was before."
In addition, "the fire damaged a lot of our books, and we're still going though and having to assess the damage...with the insurance company," she said. "It's still an open insurance claim."
The most significant artifact destroyed by the fire was a framed camp flag that had been flown by Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson during the Civil War. "It totally disintegrated," Edwards said. "It was closest to the flashpoint where Molotov cocktails were thrown through the window."
The flag's appraised value in 2016 was $85,000, Edwards said.
No other artifacts of comparable significance were destroyed. "That was the main one. We had a few [additional] things but they weren't really significant except to us as UDC members. Some things were charred but we were able to have those restored."
The attack on the building, which Edwards said shocked the organization, likely will bring an end to all public tours of the facility.
The UDC building has never been open on a day-to-day basis but in the past has accommodated public tours upon request. In addition, the UDC would open the facility for public tours on Saturdays during the month of April, Edwards said.
"I don't see that happening [again] anytime in the future, unfortunately," she said. "It's a beautiful building, the architecture of it, even if you don't care about the Confederacy or care about history. So I hate people missing out on that."
As it stands now, the UDC only will conduct tours for members and friends of members, she said.
"Unless the country changes, and goes back to being civil to each other - right now we don't want to let anybody in here because we've gone through a traumatic experience, and we're very protective of our building," she said.
Edwards, who was installed as UDC's president in October, and was vice president at the time of the fire, said the organization is baffled at why its building was targeted during protests in Richmond for the death of a Black man killed by a police officer 1,200 miles away in Minneapolis.
"I hate that the poor man lost his life, it was disgusting, but I couldn't figure out how we got involved in that," she said. "It's really sad because we're a patriotic organization, we're a benevolent organization. And we were attacked for something we absolutely didn't condone."
Edwards said the UDC plans to keep its headquarters in Richmond for "the foreseeable future."
"We love the building and the ladies that came before us, our mothers and grandmothers saved money to build this building, and we feel it's our requirement to keep it going," said Edwards, who has documented at least 14 of her family’s ancestors who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. "Our members love coming to the building. I'm from Alabama and it's a great treat for me to come up there once a month and do my work from the building."
Asked for her thoughts about Gov. Ralph Northam ordering the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument, Edwards said, "We are just very sad that Monument Avenue has gone away. It's a sad day for Virginia, I think. A sad day for Richmond."
"Of course we didn't own the monuments, but whenever you start getting rid of history, it's not a good thing," she said. "You learn from history, whether you like the history or not."
