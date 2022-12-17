 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Suspect in Glen Allen fatal shooting arrested after standoff

  • Updated
  • 0

Times-Dispatch reporter Lyndon German was on site each day for the removal of the A.P. Hill statue and search beneath the monument for Hill's remains. "A1 Extra" is presented by Westminster Canterbury.

The suspect in a September fatal shooting in Glen Allen was arrested after a standoff on Saturday.

Henrico County police said in a statement that officers responded at 7:34 a.m. to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a report of a domestic-related incident.

“Police arrived on the scene and began investigating the events leading up to the call, and EMS evaluated a victim, but [the person] refused treatment and transport,” police said.

Police said the other adult involved refused to come out of the residence, where a young child also was inside.

Kelvin K. Johnson

Johnson

Police said it was determined Kelvin K. Johnson, 27, had outstanding warrants for a September homicide in the 1600 block of Hope Road. Edwin Lee Burgess Jr., 23, of Henrico was fatally shot in that incident and died at the scene near Hope Village Apartments.

People are also reading…

Johnson was taken into custody after more than four hours, police said.

He faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, abduction, strangulation and failure to appear before a court.

Anyone with additional information about the September homicide or Saturday’s incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Sean McGoey's favorite stories of 2022

Reporter Sean McGoey looks back on his favorite stories from the year 2022.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Morocco fans dream of World Cup third place

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News