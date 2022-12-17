Suspect in Glen Allen fatal shooting arrested after standoff

The suspect in a September fatal shooting in Glen Allen was arrested after a standoff on Saturday.

Henrico County police said in a statement that officers responded at 7:34 a.m. to the 1600 block of Hope Road for a report of a domestic-related incident.

“Police arrived on the scene and began investigating the events leading up to the call, and EMS evaluated a victim, but [the person] refused treatment and transport,” police said.

Police said the other adult involved refused to come out of the residence, where a young child also was inside.

Police said it was determined Kelvin K. Johnson, 27, had outstanding warrants for a September homicide in the 1600 block of Hope Road. Edwin Lee Burgess Jr., 23, of Henrico was fatally shot in that incident and died at the scene near Hope Village Apartments.

Johnson was taken into custody after more than four hours, police said.

He faces charges of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, domestic assault, abduction, strangulation and failure to appear before a court.