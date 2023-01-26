Suspect in killing of passenger on GRTC bus arrested in New York

Police said the suspect in the fatal November 2021 shooting of a GRTC bus passenger has been arrested in New York. He also faces charges related to the assault of a bus driver a month earlier.

Dexter Superville Jr., 24, has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, strangulation and simple assault.

Police said that on Nov. 9, 2021, officers were called to the 4000 block of Hull Street near Southside Plaza in South Richmond for reports of a shooting aboard a GRTC bus.

Jonathan Contreras, 22, of Richmond was found with apparent gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital.

Police said Superville also assaulted a bus driver in October 2021. James Mercante, a Richmond police spokesman, said they linked Superville to both incidents through witness testimony and surveillance camera footage.

Superville was arrested with help from the U.S. Marshals Service and transported to Richmond, police said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Richmond police at (804) 646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 646-1000.

