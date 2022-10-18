Suspect in North Carolina killing gets 20 years in separate fatal shooting case.

A man accused of killing a young Richmond woman and leaving her body at the side of an Interstate 85 entrance ramp in North Carolina last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to fatally shooting a young Richmond man two days earlier.

Tikeise Kenshaun Johnson, 21, shot Darrick T. Tabb, a 20-year-old acquaintance, a total of 12 times after meeting the victim at a Richmond apartment on West Bacon Street on July 20, 2021. Johnson, who lived in Richmond, then stole Tabb's firearm and fled, according to the prosecution's summary of evidence.

Updated: Police chief reacts to stabbing at Brookland Middle School A Brookland Middle School seventh-grader is hospitalized after a stabbing at the school, police said.

Two days later, as Johnson was traveling out of Virginia with 20-year-old Cierra Jackson of Richmond, authorities said Johnson fatally shot the young woman and left her body along the side of an Interstate 85 ramp in Vance County, North Carolina. Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder in Jackson's death.

After killing Jackson, authorities said Johnson headed back to Richmond and stopped for gas at a MAPCO station in Dinwiddie County, where after a disturbance, was charged with more than a dozen offenses — including robbery, destruction of property, assaulting a law enforcement officer and indecent exposure. Dinwiddie authorities described Johnson's behavior at the time as "bizarre."

On Tuesday, a plea agreement was reached in Richmond Circuit Court in Tabb's slaying. Johnson pleaded no contest to second-degree murder, reduced from first-degree; an accompanying firearm charge was withdrawn.

Police say photos show Williamsburg Road robbery suspect Richmond police are asking for the public's help identifying a man they say is a suspect in the robbery of a business last month.

Pursuant to the plea agreement, Judge Jacqueline S. McClenney sentenced Johnson to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended. The punishment was near the high end of discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which for Johnson was calculated at a range of 13 years and 8 months at the low end to 22 years and 10 months at the high end.

A summary of evidence prepared by Assistant Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Brooke Pettit, and read aloud from the bench by McClenney, said Johnson went to an apartment at 601 W. Bacon St. on July 20, 2021. Tabb was also there and he went to take a shower.

While Tabb was showering, Johnson said it was his intention to take Tabb's gun if Tabb placed it on the table when he came downstairs. When Tabb came downstairs, Tabb proposed swapping the sights on his firearm with the sight's on Johnson's gun.

As Tabb held up his gun to look at the sights - facing away from Johnson — Johnson began firing his own gun. Johnson shot Tabb five times in the back of his head, once to his chin, two to the back, and one shot each to Tabb's buttock, right posterior thigh and left anterior thigh. Tabb also was grazed by a bullet to his abdomen.

Tabb died at the scene as Johnson fled with the victim's gun.

Forsenic investigators recovered 13 cartridge casings inside the apartment and all were identified as having been fired from the same weapon.

After Johnson was arrested, he made statements to police that Tabb was struck by gunfire so many times because the victim was standing next to him. Johnson said: "He got shot 13 times if I'm not mistaken."

Sigourdney Dabney, the victim's sister, testified for the numerous family members present during yesterday's proceeding. She said Johnson's conviction "doesn't change anything [and] doesn't make our lives any better." Nevertheless, she her brother "wouldn't want us to hold hatred in our hearts...and would want us to move past this."

Dabney said her brother would want his family to remain strong in his absence and "let go ... all of the regret that we feel. We must move forward."

Johnson pleaded guilty last week in Dinwiddie to seven felonies and five misdemeanors, including assault of a law enforcement officer, maiming a police dog, resisting arrest while fleeing an officer, stealing property, destruction of property, indecent exposure, simulated masturbation and damaging a phone line to prevent a 911 call. He was sentenced to 85 years in prison with all but 4 years suspended.

Johnson also faces drug, reckless driving and probation violation charges in Chesterfield, and five counts of brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Henrico.

He will stand trial on the murder charge related to Jackson's slaying once all pending charges against him in Virginia are resolved. No trial date has been set for the North Carolina case.

Jackson, known as "Cee-Cee," was a 2018 graduate of Lee Davis High School who earned an associate's degree in applied science from Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg in May 2020. She was enrolled to attend Norfolk State University in fall 2021.