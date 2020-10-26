 Skip to main content
Suspect sought in infant's abduction in Richmond
Richmond police said Monday that they need the public’s help to identify the person suspected of stealing of vehicle with a baby inside.

About 5:20 a.m. Monday, someone stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers recovered the abandoned vehicle at North 19th and R streets. The child was unharmed.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Breaking News