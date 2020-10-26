Suspect sought in infant's abduction in Richmond

Richmond police said Monday that they need the public’s help to identify the person suspected of stealing of vehicle with a baby inside.

About 5:20 a.m. Monday, someone stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers recovered the abandoned vehicle at North 19th and R streets. The child was unharmed.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.