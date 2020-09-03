Suspect sought in South Richmond shooting that left woman critically injured

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richmond police said Thursday that they are asking for help with finding the suspect in a South Side shooting that left a woman critically injured.

Sayvon A. Knight has an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the shooting, and additional charges were pending, police said.

About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike, just east of Belt Boulevard, and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on Knight’s whereabouts or this shooting is asked to call Detective K. Hyde at (804) 938-5590 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.