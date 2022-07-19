SUV driver in fatal I-95 crash was trying to pass another motorist, slammed into car on shoulder, police say

A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman died Tuesday when her car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Lewistown Road exit was hit by a sport-utility vehicle.

Virginia State Police in a statement said the driver of the 2015 GMC Terrain SUV, Levi E. Braxton III, 70, of Saluda, was traveling northbound “at a high rate of speed” and drove onto the right shoulder to pass another motorist. He hit the 2007 Nissan Sentra that had become disabled on the shoulder, police said.

The woman, who was inside the vehicle when it was struck, died at the scene. Police are working to notify her next of kin.

Police responded to the scene at about 12:48 p.m. and shut down northbound lanes, creating a back-up that was about six miles long at one point.

Braxton was taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving with suspended license, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.