'Sweet little girl': 8-year-old killed in Hopewell is remembered at vigil

Hundreds gathered in Hopewell on Tuesday to honor the life of P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore, who was fatally shot four days before her 9th birthday last week. It is the latest example of growing violence in the community.

“What’s her name?” a speaker yelled.

“P’aris forever,” the crowd shouted.

Family, friends, teachers and neighbors wore shades of pink, which was her favorite color, but now symbolizes mourning to those who described P’Aris as a light in their life. The gathering was held at Victory and Praise Family Worship Center, a few blocks from where the child was slain.

“I know P’Aris is smiling right now,” said Hopewell police Chief Antonio Starke. “Because as she looked down on all of us, she sees her community.”

P’Aris was shot at 2:14 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Freeman Street, where officers found her with a severe chest wound, authorities said. She died at a hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing a light-colored four-door sedan with tinted windows speeding through the area at the time of the shooting, police said. The motive is unclear.

Hopewell City Councilman Johnny Partin said he was at City Hall speaking with the city manager when they received a call from police about the shooting.

“To this day, I still don’t have words to explain the pain,” Partin said. “I don’t have any kids myself, but I can only imagine what the family’s going through.”

On Tuesday, the girl’s mother, Brionna Taylor, and several of her siblings stood near each other as loved ones spoke out against the troubling trend of violent crime in Hopewell.

P’Aris marked the ninth murder in the city last year, compared to three in 2021. Ten days earlier, a man was fatally shot in a gas station parking lot. In June, Hopewell had two double slayings separated by only four days.

“This can’t keep happening. It has to stop,” said Dominic Holloway, a newly elected Hopewell City Council member.

“I know some kids are here, so excuse my language, but I’m pissed off right now,” said local business owner Tavorise Marks during the Monday event. “What I’m pissed off with is if the death of a child cannot ignite the fire in the community to stand for justice, I don’t know what will.”

Marks said he’s put $500 of his own money towards a reward for information about the girl’s death. The amount quickly grew to $4,000 as community members contributed.

Marks said he hopes the death can be a catalyst for change needed in the city. And in some ways, she already has.

Community members Monday held a march to end gun violence starting at Harry E. James Elementary School, where the child attended classes

Hopewell City Public Schools Superintendent Melody Hackney in a social media post said that “P’Aris was a precious angel, well-known and supported by her elementary school family.”

“And while I know we are all absolutely heartbroken as we begin to mourn her life and death, may our ONLY New Year’s resolution for 2023 be justice for this sweet baby and a community commitment and plan to ensure this never happens again,” she said.

The death has also renewed talks of Hopewell adopting policies from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s “Operation Ceasefire” campaign, which seeks to curb violence in areas of Virginia. Council is set to meet on the matter Jan. 5.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, on Tuesday urged those with information to come forward. Morrissey said he met P’Aris during the Hopewell Christmas parade three years ago and took a picture with her and Taylor. Today, Morrisey said, he had to explain to his children that the young girl in that picture is the one he’s mourning today.

“We owe it to that sweet little girl who turned 9 today to not just say ‘enough is enough,’ but to speak out loud and talk to the authorities,” said Morrisey. “If you see something, say something.”

Hackney, the schools superintendent, on Tuesday spoke on behalf of the teachers who gathered at the vigil and wiped away tears.

She said the violence will stop only with the commitment from the community and partnerships brought together Tuesday night.

“Between the schools, community partners and law enforcement and every single person here, I believe we will do that in the name of our precious little birthday girl P’Aris,” Hackney said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Hopewell police at (804) 541-2284 or the Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.