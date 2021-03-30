Task force begins formation of Civilian Review Board with oversight of Richmond police misconduct

"In order to seat a functional and independent civilian oversight body, funding is a necessity," said Eli Coston, the task force's chairperson and an associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, in an email. Coston worked closely with the Richmond Transparency and Accountability Project that has been calling for the creation of a CRB for years. "Civilian oversight bodies that have funding have considerably more power to oversee police departments, for example, hiring external investigators or an individual to audit police data."

Since the council is currently considering its budget, that is the task force's first priority and the main topic for its meeting Wednesday.

But that also means the group will have to produce a dollar figure before it considers how the board will function, which is not ideal, according to Erik Nielson, another task force member and professor at University of Richmond, who, for months, has had two assistants researching oversight boards across the country.

"The sequencing of this is not what you want - you typically want to look at what this might look like first, then decide how much that might cost," Nielson said.