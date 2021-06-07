Task force creating review board for Richmond police holds first in-person town hall Tuesday

Initially, task force members said they had trouble reaching Smith, but after calling him out publicly on Twitter, he and several members of the Richmond Coalition of Police, the patrol officers' association, have attended the last two task force meetings.

Though Smith came into his job supportive of a civilian review board with the power to subpoena testimony from officers and members of the public, he appeared skeptical during the first meeting he attended when the conversation turned to a discussion about whether the CRB should have the power to fire officers.

"If [officers] are listening to this conversation, I know tomorrow I will be fielding a lot of concerns from a lot of officers out there that they’re not hearing a collaborative effort being developed but a confrontational effort," Smith said then. "I just know tomorrow my officers will be asking questions. They were already nervous about the process."

Last Wednesday, members of the task force told Smith it's OK if officers are nervous, and even if they do not support a CRB, but that the task force wants to hear from officers about their concerns in order to address them.

"There may or may not be officers who support it," task force co-chair Eli Coston said.