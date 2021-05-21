Task force creating Richmond police oversight board publicly calls out Chief Smith

On Thursday, Smith called Nielson, but Nielson said the conversation focused on his request for a ride-along, not Smith’s attendance at the next meeting.

Nielson said that for more than a month, he had been pinging two phone numbers that a City Council member gave him for the chief.

In response to questions from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the department said it “has made itself available to the board in the past and continues to do so.”

The department’s statement references an April 8 email from Deputy Chief Victoria Pearson, which was sent to the council’s chief of staff, not task force members, whose email addresses are “readily available,” according to co-chair Eli Coston, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor. Neither Coston nor Nielson had heard of Pearson.

Coston had emailed Smith, and his assistant, on May 6 requesting a meeting with Smith. The email got no response, Coston said.

In its response to The Times-Dispatch’s inquiry, the department also cited a letter sent to the council on April 14. The department said the letter was from Mayor Levar Stoney and Smith “expressing their interest in working collaboratively with the board.” Stoney and Smith have voiced support for a CRB in the past.