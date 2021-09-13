Task force recommends civilian oversight of Richmond police to City Council

It’s unclear if, or when, the council will take up the recommendations. The matter was referred to the public safety standing committee, which meets later this month.

Jones was one of the original patrons of the ordinance establishing the task force; ultimately seven of the nine council members at the time signed on to it. He asked about the task force’s research into best practices and other CRBs across the country “to show that we’re not creating something in a silo, and we’re not creating something that isn’t out there.”

“We might be,” Fontaine said. “We’re creating something newer.”

She and Coston added that they had researched about 225 other oversight boards and found “what works and what doesn’t work” to create a body that is responsive to Richmond’s needs.

The recommendations from the Task Force on the Establishment of a Civilian Review Board, as it’s formally called in the ordinance passed in July 2020 while protests were still occurring daily, far exceed the scope of any existing review board in the state, according to the 35-page final report. A new state law passed in the wake of last year’s racial justice protests allows for broader powers.