Task Force releases final recommendations to 'Reimagine Public Safety' in Richmond

A 38-member task force created by Mayor Levar Stoney in July after months of ongoing demonstrations calling for police accountability and a racial reckoning has delivered its final recommendations to "reimagine public safety."

The 15 recommendations include reallocating police budget dollars, developing a new dispatch system that reroutes non-criminal calls to agencies other than police, and forming a new city department for restorative justice and community programs. Though the Richmond Police Department is integrally linked to many of the recommendations, most of the suggestions involve greater community involvement in public safety.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Stoney said he hopes to act on some of the recommendations soon, but declined to set a timetable for their implementation.

"Some of them will need to be evaluated and some will be actionable ASAP," he said. "I think we owe it to those who worked on this plan to be thorough in our review of the recommendations."

He said the city may enact some of the recommendations immediately, such as new police officer training programs, but noted that others may require additional funding or the approval of the City Council.