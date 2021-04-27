Task force to hold first town hall Thursday for public input on Richmond police oversight board

A group tasked with creating an oversight board wants public input on how it should police the Richmond police.

The city's nine-member task force — a precursor to a Civilian Review Board, a community panel authorized to investigate complaints against Richmond police officers — is hosting its first town hall virtually on Thursday.

Most of the two-hour meeting will be open for gathering feedback from the community about how the eventual board should operate. Task force members also plan to introduce themselves and provide a brief explanation of their role, making it clear that they cannot actually address complaints about police — though they expect to hear a lot of them Thursday. Instead, they can recommend to City Council how the review board can do so effectively.

Thursday's town hall, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom, will be the first of many opportunities the task force plans to engage the public. It is open to anyone, and will not be recorded. Commenters do not have to identify themselves, as the group said anonymity is important so people feel comfortable sharing their views without threat of retaliation.