The investigation into Wednesday's abduction and fatal shooting of a New York woman remains ongoing, and her alleged kidnapper has not been charged, Virginia State Police said Monday.

The state Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Fairfax Field Office said Michael C. Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield, is still being treated for life-threatening injuries at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

On April 5, Tatiana N. David, 34, was abducted from her home on her birthday in Ithaca and forced into a white SUV allegedly driven by Davis. New York state police said David and Davis had been in a relationship, and share a child.

Later than night, more than 300 miles from the site of the abduction, a Virginia trooper spotted a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County, authorities said. The vehicle had the wrong license plates displayed on it.

After the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Jeep pulled off onto the shoulder of the highway. The trooper approached the Jeep, and spoke to both the adult male driver and adult female passenger. It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver's information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger.

Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A high speed chase ensued.

The Jeep crashed near the 152 mile marker, when it struck the guardrail, but continued speeding south on I-95 until the it ran off the side of the road and crashed into the woods near Exit 148 in Prince William County. As soon as the troopers approached the SUV, Davis, who remained in the driver's seat, alleged began shooting. State police returned fire.

Davis and David sustained injuries. Once Davis stopped shooting, the troopers were able to safely approach the Jeep. Troopers and assisting agency personnel pulled both Davis and David from the Jeep, and immediately began rendering medical aid to both.

Davis was flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital where he is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

David died at the scene. Her remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

No state police were injured in the shooting. In accordance with policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, officials said.