Teacher at Forest Hill preschool charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child, child pornography

A 26-year-old Richmond preschool teacher is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery of a child and making child pornography, Richmond police said.

Matiko Pierce was arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Richmond Circuit Court on Wednesday morning, where he was denied bond. Police said their investigation stemmed from Pierce's work at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church Child Care Center, 4401 Forest Hill Ave. Court records said the incidents occurred between March 1 and March 31.

Aaron Houghton, the pastor at Forest Hill Presbyterian Church, said in an email that the center's leadership and committee "are aware of the charges filed against one of our former employees. As soon as they were made aware of these allegations, the Child Care Center leadership and church leadership responded quickly and cooperated to their fullest extent with the authorities conducting the investigation."

Houghton said the center fired Pierce after learning of the allegations, but didn't say when that was. He referred all other questions to police.

The center has a capacity of 60 people and cares for children between 17 months and 11 years old, according to the Department of Social Services, which inspects child care facilities periodically.

A recent DSS inspection found nine separate violations at the facility including failing to check the educational, criminal and medical history of staff members.

It is unclear if the inspection, which occurred on April 27, prompted or was prompted by the police investigation. That day, there were 27 children present, ages 21 months to 5 years, with seven staff supervising, the inspector reported. A DSS inspector declined to comment outside of what was disclosed in the inspection, which is posted to the department's website.

"The center did not ensure to obtain an out of state criminal history and sex offender registry check for one staff from any state in which the individual had resided in the preceding five years prior to the first date of employment as required," the violation read. "Administration acknowledged that the background checks were missing."

Houghton said this violation did not reference Pierce, but rather the center's newest hire and that the background check is not available. Pierce is not currently listed on Virginia's sex offender registry, and in court documents he listed that he's lived in Richmond his entire life.

Another violation noted that the records of three staff members failed "to demonstrate that the individual possessed the education, certification, and experience required by the job position."

One staff member was not up-to-date on tuberculosis screening, which is required every two years, according to the inspection. Another staff member, who was found by the inspector working alone with children, did not have current CPR or first aid training.

The inspection also noted the center lacked procedures for preventing abusive head trauma, or for children with food allergies.

Corrective actions have been taken for each of the nine violations, the inspection said.

Anyone with information regarding Pierce is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Mills at (804) 646-6734 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.