Teen charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Amelia County

A 17-year-old male has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a 16-year-old male early this month in Amelia Court House.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office in a statement Tuesday said it received a 911 call for an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 9:44 p.m. on July 2.

Deputies in the 4000 block of Richmond Road found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. They provided medical help, but the victim died at the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old also is charged with discharging firearms or missiles within or at a building or dwelling house; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; and providing false information during a criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 561-2118 or Crime Solvers (804) 561-5200.

