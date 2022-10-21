Teen charged in fatal Westover Hills shooting

A murder charge has been brought against a 17-year-old male in connection with a deadly altercation outside Westover Hills Elementary School on Oct. 14.

Richmond police announced Friday that the teen has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and felony use of a firearm for his involvement in the shooting of Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond.

Officers responded to the scene near the 1200 block of Jahnke Road at about 2:17 p.m. after receiving reports of armed individuals outside the school, causing the building to be placed on lockdown.

Detectives have determined that three family members — Hill, the juvenile male and another family member — confronted a man in front of the school, police said. The four people were involved in an altercation that led to the teenager assaulting the man and shots being fired, police said.

Hill was transported in a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where she died.

The 17-year-old was initially charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds, but after consulting the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney additional charges were presented, police said.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the homicide to call police at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.