Teen charged in fatal Westover Hills shooting

A murder charge has been brought against a 17-year-old male in connection with
a deadly altercation outside Westover Hills Elementary School on Oct. 14.
Richmond police announced Friday that the teen has been charged with murder, attempted robbery and felony use of a firearm for his involvement in the shooting of
Imani Hill, 26, of Richmond.
Officers responded to the scene near the 1200 block of Jahnke Road at about 2:17 p.m. after receiving reports of armed individuals outside the school, causing the building to be placed on lockdown.
Detectives have determined that three family members — Hill, the juvenile male and another family member — confronted a man in front of the school, police said. The four people were involved in an altercation that led to the teenager assaulting the man and shots being fired, police said.
Hill was transported in a personal vehicle to a local hospital, where she died.
The 17-year-old was initially charged with malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds, but after consulting the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney additional charges were presented, police said.
Detectives ask that anyone with information about the homicide to call police at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Top five weekend events: Pusha T, 'Dear Evan Hansen' & RVA Bacon Fest
RVA BACON FEST
Sunday
Everything tastes better with bacon — even more bacon. So say the swine lovers who gather at the 17th Street Market for the annual RVA Bacon Fest. Go the traditional route of bacon strips, pair your pork with an appropriate ale, or go hog wild with bacon-covered cupcakes. Yes, this gluttonous affair is what happens when you read “Charlotte’s Web” backward. Live music by Shades of Gray Band. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 N. 17th St. Free entry; pay as you go.
Facebook.com/17thStreetMarket/
photos by RVA Bacon Fest
BRIAN POSEHN
Thursday-Saturday
You know him even if you think you don’t. Brian Posehn has reached “that guy” status, popping up in sitcom roles and random cameos — from “Mr. Show” to “Friends” and “Big Bang Theory” — as well as stages across around the world. A self-styled nerd and metalhead, Posehn swings by Sandman Comedy Club to take pot shots at pop culture. Times vary. 401 E. Grace St. $27. (804) 562-5482 or
SandmanComedyClub.com
Courtesy of the artist
DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Through Sunday
The Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” kicks off the official start of the new Broadway in Richmond season. The blockbuster musical follows the titular character, a high school senior with social anxiety, who inserts himself into a tragedy by mistake. Times vary. Altria Theater, 6 N. Laurel St. $43.50-$150. (800) 514-3849 or
AltriaTheater.com.
Evan Zimmerman
PUSHA T
Saturday
Terrence LeVarr Thornton, aka Pusha T, continues to build on his post-Clipse solo career as he heads to RVA to promote his newest album — and final with Def Jam — “It’s Almost Dry.” The rapper’s fourth studio album, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, includes cameos from a who’s who of hop-hop, including Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi and Kanye West. With Armani White, Noah O, and Kidz at Play. 6:30 p.m. Brown’s Island (Fifth Street entrance). $36.50-$46.50 (804) 353-1888 or
TheBroadberry.com
Courtesy of the artist
RICHMOND TATTOO ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL
Friday-Sunday
Just ask Joe Business Traveler: Convention is a term that can suck the fun out of anything. Well, anything except maybe tattoos. The Richmond Tattoo Art & Music Festival brings dozens of the world’s top artists to what’s become one of the nation’s most-inked-up cities. Exhibitors, competitions, and entertainment from burlesque performers to rockabilly bands will fill the halls of the Midlothian DoubleTree. Times vary. 1021 Koger Center Blvd. $25-$45 (three-day pass).
RichmondTattooConvention.com
Kenn Penn/Tattoo Yearbook