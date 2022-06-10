Teen dies in Henrico County shooting

Police are asking for the public's help getting information about a shooting early Friday in Henrico County.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive at about midnight after receiving reports of gunfire in the area, police said in statement.

Police found a teen boy in the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5247 or submit tips online anonymously at p3tips.com.