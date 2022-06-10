Teen dies in Henrico County shooting

Police are asking for the public's help getting information about a shooting early Friday in Henrico County.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of Old Bronze Drive at about midnight after receiving reports of gunfire in the area, police said in statement.
Police found a teen boy in the driver's seat of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5247 or submit tips online anonymously at
p3tips.com.
8,700-square-foot Windsor Farms house tops list of Richmond-area home sales for May
1) $3,100,000
Address: 314 St. Davids Lane, Richmond Square feet: 8,739 Beds/bath: 5/4.3 Acreage: 2.35
Built: 1964
2) $2,600,000
Address: 2371 River Road, Goochland Square feet: 8,336 Beds/bath: 4/4.1 Acreage: 58.3
Built: 1840
3) $2,299,000
Address: 18 Hampton Hills Lane, Richmond Square feet: 5,733 Beds/bath: 5/5.2 Acreage: 1
Built: 1934
4) $2,225,000
Address: 1102 Shallow Well Road, Goochland Square feet: 4,948 Beds/bath: 4/4.1 Acreage: 35.01
Built: 1989
5) $2,212,500
Address: 303 S. Lock Lane, Richmond Square feet: 4,089 Beds/bath: 4/3.1 Acreage: 0.5
Built: 1930
6) $2,125,000
Address: 8901 Brieryle Road, Henrico Square feet: 5,291 Beds/bath: 5/3.1 Acreage: 0.74
Built: 1957
7) $2,015,000
Address: 2700 Monument Avenue, Richmond Square feet: 7,981 Beds/bath: 5/5.1 Acreage: 0.2
Built: 1908
8) $2,000,000
Address: 201 Panorama Drive, Henrico Square feet: 5,431 Beds/bath: 5/4.2 Acreage: 1
Built: 1965
8) $2,000,000
Address: 853 Elmslie Lane, Goochland Square feet: 4,510 Beds/bath: 4/4.1 Acreage: 0.45
Built: 2018
10) $1,900,000
Address: 1015 W Franklin Street, Richmond Square feet: 7,789 Beds/bath: 8/6.1 Acreage: 0.11
Built: 1910
