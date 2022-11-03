Teen found with gun at Henrico County school, police say

A teen wanted in a shooting last month was caught with a firearm at Highland Springs High School on Thursday, Henrico County police said.

The male teen faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor and two charges of possession of a firearm by a minor.

Police in a statement said officers responded to the 500 block of North Laburnum Avenue at about 11:58 a.m. on Oct. 17. Police said shots were fired into a vehicle, but no one inside was hurt.

Police said there was no known active threat to anyone at the school on Thursday.

He was taken to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and the Juvenile Detention home, police said.