Teen shot in Highland Springs remains hospitalized; a second minor has been charged

One teen remains hospitalized while another juvenile has been charged after a shooting Tuesday at a Highland Springs home.

The boy who was charged is not being identified by police because of his age, Henrico County police said. He is being held in the county's Juvenile Detention Home.

The suspect is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the shooting was reported in the 100 block of North Rose Avenue, near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Airport Drive in Highland Springs. Police found the teenage boy who had been wounded, and he was taken to the hospital.

Anyone that has information about this incident is asked to call Detective Egan at (804) 501-4878 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000. Online tips can be submitted anonymously at p3tips.com.