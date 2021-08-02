Teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico faces 3 new charges

A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has now been charged with three additional crimes, including threatening to shoot up a school.

Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that the defendant, who has not been named publicly because of his age, made the threat on social media, which was discovered after Bremer was gunned down on March 26. But it had been posted in mid-March, before her death.

Taylor wouldn't say which school the boy had allegedly threatened. Bremer attended Quioccasin Middle School, where she was in eighth grade. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood just behind Godwin High School. Taylor and Henrico school officials have not said where the boy attended school, saying that it might identify him.

On Monday, the boy was also charged with attempting to murder another girl, who was with Bremer when she was killed, and brandishing a firearm at that girl. Taylor did not identify the second victim, but said she was younger than Bremer.

Authorities haven't found any connection between Bremer or the second victim, and the boy.