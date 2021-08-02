Teenager accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico faces 3 new charges

A 14-year-old boy already facing three charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer has now been charged with three additional crimes, including threatening to shoot up a school.
Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that the defendant, who has not been named publicly because of his age, made the threat on social media, which was discovered after Bremer was gunned down on March 26. But it had been posted in mid-March, before her death.
Taylor wouldn't say which school the boy had allegedly threatened. Bremer attended Quioccasin Middle School, where she was in eighth grade. The shooting occurred in a neighborhood just behind Godwin High School. Taylor and Henrico school officials have not said where the boy attended school, saying that it might identify him.
On Monday, the boy was also charged with attempting to murder another girl, who was with Bremer when she was killed, and brandishing a firearm at that girl. Taylor did not identify the second victim, but said she was younger than Bremer.
Authorities haven't found any connection between Bremer or the second victim, and the boy.
Attempted murder and making a school threat are felonies; brandishing a firearm is a misdemeanor. The three new charges will be added to the initial charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, both felonies, and possession of a firearm by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Taylor said Monday she is still considering whether or not to charge the teenager as an adult. She has until Sept. 13, the next hearing date, to decide.
Kevin Purnell and Russ Stone, who were appointed to represent the boy, declined to comment.
Taylor said she also continues to consider pursuing charges against the adult who owned the handgun the boy allegedly used. Taylor did not identify the adult, but said someone in the boy's household had a handgun, to which the boy got access, she added.
Bremer was shot around 4:30 p.m. on March 26. She and another girl were walking in the 1900 block of Hickoryridge Road in the Gayton Forest West community. A gravel path connects the neighborhood to Godwin High School.
Quioccasin's staff described her as a stellar student and a natural athlete.
The 13-year-old played center midfield for the 2007 Elite team with the Richmond Strikers, a local soccer club. Teams are determined by birth year.
The club left a field at Striker Park illuminated one night in her honor. Her name, Lucia, meant light.
“While Lucia is gone, her light will shine through all who knew her,” the organization said.
