Teenager identified as victim of fatal shooting in South Richmond

A teenager has been identified as the person who was fatally shot last week on Midlothian Turnpike in South Richmond.

Richmond police said Ja’Shawn Pressley was found fatally shot inside a car in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 8:05 p.m. Thursday. Police said he was in his late teens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also submit anonymous tips by going to www.p3tips.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.