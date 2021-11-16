Testimony: Henrico man's DNA found on weapon and victim's body in 2019 rape, murder of VCU administrator

Kerri Rosana, a forensic examiner, tested a swab taken of Fairman's vagina, which yielded similar results. She mapped the DNA profile from the swab next to Clark's DNA, which were identical.

His DNA was also on the handle of a knife that prosecutors say he used to hold her at knifepoint while raping her.

"His DNA is all over the crime scene, and inside the crime victim," Bullard said, protesting a motion from Clark's attorney Ali Amirshahi asking the judge to strike the charges. The motion is a common legal procedure that follows the close of the prosecution's case in nearly every trial. "I think that's more than enough to survive a motion to strike."

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo agreed with Bullard. The trial is expected to resume again Wednesday at 9 a.m. with the defense's case. It's unclear if Clark's attorney Ali Amirshahi will present any evidence, but he did file notice on Monday of an alibi that said his client was driving in Henrico at the time of the crime.

But based on the evidence heard Tuesday, that could be anytime between 2:30 a.m. May 8 to 6:30 p.m. May 9. Medical examiner Kristy Waite provided that window of time of death based on her examination of Fairman's body, which had stiffened to point of full rigor.