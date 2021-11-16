Testimony: Henrico man's DNA found on weapon and victim's body in 2019 rape, murder of VCU administrator

Forensic experts testified Tuesday that they found DNA matching a Henrico man on the Virginia Commonwealth University administrator who was raped and strangled to death in her Stratford Hills home in May 2019. The same DNA was also found on her clothes and a knife found near her body.
Thomas Edward Clark, 61, is being tried on charges of first-degree murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile. All three crimes carry sentences of up to life imprisonment.
On Monday, a jury of six men and eight women heard how Suzanne Fairman, 53, was found dead in the bathtub with the water still running around 11 p.m. on May 9. Signs of the assault were visible - ligature marks on her wrists - and while she was fully clothed, her pants were on inside out.
Prosecutors Hillary Brown and Chris Bullard wrapped up their evidence on Tuesday including testimony from the medical examiner, the lead detective and a half dozen forensic and cell phone experts that place Clark's DNA and cell phone at the scene.
Sperm was found in the underwear Fairman was wearing, according to the evidence. And while Lisa Schiermier-Wood, a forensic scientist, said it wasn't common practice in her field to explicitly say the sperm, or any DNA, matched a specific person, she testified that the likelihood of finding another contributor, besides Clark, was rough 1 in more than 7.2 billion, which is roughly the population of the planet.
Kerri Rosana, a forensic examiner, tested a swab taken of Fairman's vagina, which yielded similar results. She mapped the DNA profile from the swab next to Clark's DNA, which were identical.
His DNA was also on the handle of a knife that prosecutors say he used to hold her at knifepoint while raping her.
"His DNA is all over the crime scene, and inside the crime victim," Bullard said, protesting a motion from Clark's attorney Ali Amirshahi asking the judge to strike the charges. The motion is a common legal procedure that follows the close of the prosecution's case in nearly every trial. "I think that's more than enough to survive a motion to strike."
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley B. Cavedo agreed with Bullard. The trial is expected to resume again Wednesday at 9 a.m. with the defense's case. It's unclear if Clark's attorney Ali Amirshahi will present any evidence, but he did file notice on Monday of an alibi that said his client was driving in Henrico at the time of the crime.
But based on the evidence heard Tuesday, that could be anytime between 2:30 a.m. May 8 to 6:30 p.m. May 9. Medical examiner Kristy Waite provided that window of time of death based on her examination of Fairman's body, which had stiffened to point of full rigor.
Fairman died of asphyxia due to strangulation, Waite said detailing the internal and external injuries to the neck with accompanying photos. When the jury was shown the broken blood vessels in Fairman's eyes, one juror cringed, covering his own eyes with his hand.
"Would this have been a quick and painless death?" Brown asked Waite.
"No," Waite said adding that it would have taken "about minutes" of constant pressure of at least 30 pounds or more for Fairman to die.
Clark was part of a landscaping crew that had stained Fairman’s back deck in April. The work had been sloppy, so she had them come back and redo it. Phone records show Clark's cell phone using the same cell towers that provide service at Fairman's home for extended periods on April 17, 21, 29 and 30, which prosecutors said is consistent with his working on her deck.
In an interview with Jamie Baynes, a former Richmond detective who led the investigation who has since retired, Clark denied having sex with Fairman.
"I do not have to take anything from a woman," Clark told Baynes in a recorded interview, clips of which had been played for the jury.
Clark said he never went into Fairman's home, except maybe to get a glass of water or to use the bathroom, and he denied returning to the home. But cell phone records showed his phone used the same tower that services Fairman's home on May 9 beginning at 2:53 p.m.
From 3:21 to 5:18 p.m. on May 9, both Clark and Fairman's phone used the same cell tower, which FBI special agent Jeremy D'Errico said is consistent with them being in close proximity.
According to testimony on Monday, Fairman last replied to text messages from her son around 6:46 p.m. on May 8. That's around the last time, 6:50 p.m., that she used either her phone or computer, which detectives recovered from her kitchen beside an open journal and a steeping cup of tea.
So there is a gap of unaccounted for time between about 6:50 p.m. May 8, when Fairman last had contact with anyone, and when police track Clark's phone returning to the home at 2:53 p.m. May 9. Prosecutors say they will address it in their closing arguments on Wednesday.
