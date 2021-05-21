'That was my baby': Hundreds remember Richmond 18-year-old found dead alongside her boyfriend in Henrico

No one could say no to Aureon Evans, the tenacious 18-year-old's friends and family said recently when they gathered to remember and celebrate her short life.

"That was my baby," Demond Evans Sr. said Wednesday during his daughter's vigil at Forest Hill Park. "I just couldn't say no."

She'd call her mother when she wanted something; though Tomeka Evans told the crowd, that Aureon had usually already bought whatever it was she was asking for and was just trying to get permission before the charge came through.

Tomeka Evans thanked the crowd, which she estimated was around 300 people, for attending: "It's great to know how much my baby was loved."

Most wore T-shirts with her name and photo. Dozens of people had on red, white and black Air Jordans, Aureon's favorite shoes. Bunches of balloons in the same colors were released.

An aunt said if she wasn't home, Aureon Evans, known by the nickname Phat Phat, would crawl through a window.

Daily, at 6 a.m., she'd call her best friend, Kayla Thomas. If she didn't answer, Evans would call Thomas' mother to wake her up.

"She would wake me up every day so we could go places," Thomas said. "She did not play."