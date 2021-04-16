The death of 8 people in 8 days highlights a troubling trend in Richmond: younger homicide victims

She said she'll miss him playing Fortnite, an online video game, late into the night. She'd have to tell him to turn the TV down and be quiet.

"It's been rough. The first night we left the game on, just waiting for him to come home," Fields said. "I didn't even sleep. I just knew he was coming. But he didn't. And that's when reality set in that he wasn't coming back."

"We're just going to miss him yelling and being so loud," she said. "It's just too quiet."

Fields said her brother finally had been getting his life on track. "We all know where he came from, how he grew up, and all of that, but he was really getting his life together," she said. "He would have been the first boy to graduate high school. He was going to be so proud."

"Our family's really broken," Fields said. "We're just trying to be strong for each other."

Johnson was shot about 4:30 a.m. on April 7 on Montvale Avenue just north of East Brookland Park Boulevard. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The police said a second victim, whom they described as "a juvenile male in his late teens," also was shot but was expected to survive.