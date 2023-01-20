'The pain would be gone if she was gone." Henrico man pleads guilty to killing estranged wife

A Henrico County man pleaded guilty Thursday to fatally shooting and stabbing his estranged wife who was holding down two jobs to take care of her children.

One of them, Tiffany Yellardy's 13-year-old daughter, discovered her mother's body after returning home from school.

Yellardy's estranged husband, who had moved out of the home, later stated that he thought "his pain would be gone if she was gone," according to the prosecution's statement of facts.

During a hearing Thursday in Henrico Circuit Court, Germaine Anthony Barlow, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Yellardy's March 11, 2021, slaying inside her home in the 1000 block of West Nine Mile Road.

Barlow also was charged with raping and sodomizing his estranged wife, but those charges - along with two firearm counts - are to be withdrawn as part of his plea agreement when he is sentenced May 5 by Henrico Circuit Judge Richard S. Wallerstein Jr.

According to a summary of facts presented by Henrico Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Cynthia Micklem, after getting off the school bus on the afternoon of March 11, 2021, Yellardy's daughter found her mother's body. She had been shot and stabbed.

Barlow called 911 to report that he had just murdered his wife. He admitted during his call to authorities that he had shot and stabbed her.

In an interview with detectives after his arrest, Barlow said he confronted Yellardy while she was in the bathroom, and pulled the trigger of his gun but it didn't fire.

At that point, Yellardy struggled with Barlow and Barlow was able to push her down to the floor. Barlow then shot Yellardy, and a round passed through her arm and chest before lodging in her other arm.

Barlow told police that Yellardy was still breathing after being shot, so he went downstairs to retrieve a knife. He walked back upstairs and stabbed his estranged wife in the back of her neck six times, according to the prosecutor's summary.

"He stated that she was trying to talk but he wasn't paying attention as he stabbed her," Micklem said.

Barlow left the knife inside the residence and fled with the firearm. He told police he threw the gun into the woods before he was arrested. The weapon was never recovered.

Micklem said Barlow had moved out of the apartment two weeks before the killing, after Yellardy informed him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship.

"She had returned home from her first job as a health care worker and was getting ready to her second job at Tyson's," the prosecutor said. "The defendant was waiting in the house for her because she had stated she did not want to speak with him."

Had the case gone to trial, a state medical examiner would have testified that the bullet fired from Barlow's gun would have killed her.

Attorney Kevin Purnell, who is representing Barlow, said the defense "fully disavows" that Barlow sexually assaulted his estranged wife before killing her.

Purnell said his client immediately accepted responsibility for his actions. "When this happened, he called the emergency services to tell them what he had done. And then when they arrested him, he gave an interview [and repeated] exactly what he had already said in the 911 call."

"He was feeling pain, emotionally, with regards to their relationship" and believed his estranged wife was cheating on him, Purnell said.

In addition to her 13-year-old daughter, Yellardy left behind an 18-year-old son.

According to her obituary, Yellardy was employed at Tyson Foods as a lead supervisor, and as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) at Concordia Group.

"Tiffany enjoyed doing private duty work and taking care of people that needed assistance," her obituary says. "She provided love and special nurturing when it came to others. She brought joy to everyone around her."

"She adored her children as they were the extension to her heartbeat. There was nothing she would not do for them."

