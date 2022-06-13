These 37 organizations are getting money for positive youth development, violence prevention

Dozens of community organizations will receive $425,000 in grants for summer camps and events targeting youth in Richmond neighborhoods that see high rates of violence, the city and NextUp RVA, a non-profit organization dolling out the federal funds from the American Recovery Plan Act, announced Monday.

The grant program, named the Positive Youth Development Fund, is part of the city's gun violence prevention initiative. Another round of grants totaling $475,000 will be awarded later this year for programming during the 2022-23 school year. The remainder, about 10% of the $1 million total, will stay with NextUp RVA for its administrative and oversight costs.

"The more that the kids do, the better," said Barbara Couto Sipe, executive director of NextUp, which already oversees about 60 organizations that provide after-school programming for Richmond Public Schools students. "I'd love it if every teenager was busy from sun up to sun down doing some great programs from June until September."

This first round of recipients include 37 organizations are offering summer camps or events for teens ages 12-19 or their families. Sipe said that age group was where "the biggest gap" exists in terms of programming. She estimates that only about five of the 37 organizations overlap with NextUp's current after-school network.

Sandra Sykes, who leads the New Life Community Center at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle on Decatur Street, said the grant money they received — $18,000 — will help double the number of the kids they have in the church's basketball camp this summer, which runs for four days a week for three weeks. Typically, they have about 25 kids enrolled, but Sykes expects about 50 this year.

"For those three weeks, we know that those kids are going to be safe," Sykes said.

“We have to do everything possible to prevent violence in our community and to protect our children and their families,” Mayor Levar Stoney said in a press release announcing the organizations. “Making grants accessible to grassroots organizations that know and work in the community will help ensure those closest to impacted communities have the resources to disrupt the cycle of violence, and encourage positive development for our youngest residents.”

Sipe said the non-profit will also be checking in with the organizations to measure how many kids participate and how often, and follow up with those students to see if they've seen any improvements in their schooling or self-worth.

The grants are just one component of the city’s gun violence reduction strategy, which also includes a gun buy-back program, and the hiring of a Community Safety Coordinator and civilian “Violence Interrupters” to deescalate conflict.