'They went above and beyond': Richmond officers help remove 10 people from motel during fire

Gibson and the manager used fire extinguishers to try and quench the flames, the officer said. But as the foam ran dry, the room's curtains caught fire, sending smoke over the second-story railing and obscuring Frazer's vision. He felt blindly for the railing to guide him back downstairs, their captain, Faith Flippo, said. Frazer was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

"They went above and beyond," Flippo said.

It was only a matter of minutes before Richmond fire crews arrived, according to the officers and the fire department. The blaze was under control within 20 minutes. One first-floor room was completely gutted, but others were safe for guests to return to that night, fire officials said. Investigators said the cause was accidental: clothes had been placed too close to a heater.

"We're not firefighters, so to us every fire is bad," said Frazer, who's been on the force for 13 years.

Gibson has been with the department for 14 years, and recalled one other similar incident about a decade ago at an assisted living facility in South Richmond. But typically during a fire, the officers said: "All we're doing is blocking off roads and trying to keep people out of the scene and keep people from running over fire hoses."