'They wouldn’t be able to do anything': Henrico supervisor pulls back on police oversight efforts after colleagues stonewall

Last June as a nationwide reckoning on race and policing swept the Richmond region, Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson's colleagues largely welcomed his proposal to establish Henrico County's first civilian review board.

There was only one problem: Nelson, one of two Black Board members, wanted the oversight body to be able to investigate. His conservative colleagues, all of whom are white, did not.

He expected to present his plans to the Board in April. Instead, in the nearly 12 months later since his request, he's exactly where he started, with platitudes in hand but no power to effect the change he hoped to see.

"You have to ask yourself how this board is really helping? I think, when we first talked about this, I was okay with the Chief [Eric English] having a final say as it relates to an employee, but I wasn't okay with the board not being able to have a public voice,” Nelson said.

Several localities across Virginia, including Richmond, are considering or working toward establishing civilian review panels with investigative and subpoena powers after state lawmakers last year expanded oversight boards' authority. Charlottesville, Fairfax County and Virginia Beach all have established oversight boards without teeth.