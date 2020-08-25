Third man arrested after Richmond police say they were shot at

Richmond police have charged a third man after officers say they were shot at last week.

Anthony J. Slayton has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At 12:45 a.m., Friday, Richmond officers were in the area of Mosby Court when they heard random gunfire. While reporting the gunfire to the Department of Emergency Communications, multiple shots were fired at detectives in an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Coalter and Littlepage Streets, police said.

One detective suffered a minor injury from broken glass. The detective was treated and released from a local hospital.

Several vehicles were stopped and several people were detained.

Jerad Wyche and Niggi Harris were also arrested, and face the same charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Det. B. Plaskett at (804) 646-3185 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.