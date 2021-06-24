Third shooter convicted of murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

A third man was convicted Wednesday of all charges stemming from a shooting in a South Richmond park that left 9-year-old Markiya Dickson dead and an 11-year-old boy injured over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.

Jesus Turner, of Chesterfield County, was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two gun charges.

A Richmond jury found him guilty after just over an hour of deliberation after hearing evidence in a two-day trial. It took just 15 minutes for the jurors to recommend a 33-year sentence. A formal sentencing hearing will take place later.

Two brothers, Jermaine Rokee Davis and Quinshawn Betts, were also tried for the same four charges, but they were each convicted of a lesser degree of murder than Turner, in addition to malicious wounding and two gun charges.

Davis, who also faces a 33-year sentence recommended by a jury, is slated to be sentenced next month. Betts was sentenced by a judge to 22 years in prison with an additional 46 years suspended.

The shootout unfolded around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Carter Jones Park while a community cookout was happening.