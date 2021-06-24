Third shooter convicted of murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson

A third man was convicted Wednesday of all charges stemming from a shooting in a South Richmond park that left 9-year-old Markiya Dickson dead and an 11-year-old boy injured over the 2019 Memorial Day weekend.
Jesus Turner, of Chesterfield County, was convicted of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two gun charges.
A Richmond jury found him guilty after just over an hour of deliberation after hearing evidence in a two-day trial. It took just 15 minutes for the jurors to recommend a 33-year sentence. A formal sentencing hearing will take place later.
Two brothers, Jermaine Rokee Davis and Quinshawn Betts, were also tried for the same four charges, but they were each convicted of a lesser degree of murder than Turner, in addition to malicious wounding and two gun charges.
Davis, who also faces a 33-year sentence recommended by a jury, is slated to be sentenced next month. Betts was sentenced by a judge to 22 years in prison with an additional 46 years suspended.
The shootout unfolded around 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Carter Jones Park while a community cookout was happening.
Prosecutors have said the three men convicted arrived at the park's basketball courts to confront another man and had fired in the direction of the children. But it is unclear who fired the shots that killed Markiya or struck the boy. A fourth shooter, who was a witness for the prosecution, fired at the other three, according to evidence at the earlier trials.
The child's murder prompted Mayor Levar Stoney and Gov. Ralph Northam to push through legislation banning guns in government buildings and public parks.
