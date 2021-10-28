Third shooter sentenced in murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at cookout in South Richmond park

The third and final defendant has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and injuring of an 11-year-old boy during a 2019 Memorial Day cookout at a park in South Richmond.
“I’m glad this part is over,” said Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father, after Thursday’s hearing. “But it don’t change nothing. My baby’s gone. At the end of the day, I still have to live without her.”
Whitfield sat through trials for each defendant, as well as countless hearings — many of which were delayed because of the pandemic and last summer’s protests — reliving every agonizing detail of his daughter’s death, over and over.
“I was there when it happened,” Whitfield said. “So I relive it every time I close my eyes. I’m the one who picked my baby up off the ground.”
The children, along with their families and many others, were at Carter Jones Park for a Memorial Day cookout when the shooting occurred. It was 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Markiya was petting a pony when a bullet tore through her chest and heart. The injured boy was playing tag with friends on the skateboard blacktop.
At the park’s nearby basketball courts, three men, who were confronting a fourth man, had opened fire in the direction of the children. At least 23 shots were fired. It’s unclear exactly who fired the shots that killed Markiya or struck the boy.
A fourth shooter, the man the group was confronting who was a witness for the prosecution, fired at the other three, away from the children, according to evidence at the earlier trials.
In June, Jesus Turner of Chesterfield County was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and two gun charges. The jurors recommended the 33-year sentence that Richmond Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant on Thursday ordered Turner to serve.
Two brothers, Jermaine Rokee Davis and Quinshawn Betts, were sentenced earlier to 33 years and 22 years in prison, respectively.
Marchant called the crime a “horrendous, horrible tragedy.”
Supervising Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Caitlin Kelly said this was a tragedy for the entire city.
“This case represents the absolute worst of the city,” Kelly told the judge.
No one should “fear going to a park,” she said.
The city has since enacted a law banning guns from public parks and buildings.
Whitfield, who helped organize the annual event at the park, said they would return once it was safe to do so, given the lingering effects of the pandemic.
“We’ll definitely be back in that park,” he said. “Making a lot of noise. Saying her name and all the other names we’ve lost — not just to gun violence, but to the pandemic. We lost a lot of people there, too. We got to keep our people’s name alive.”
arockett@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6527