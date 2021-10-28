Third shooter sentenced in murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson at cookout in South Richmond park

The third and final defendant has been sentenced to 33 years in prison in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson and injuring of an 11-year-old boy during a 2019 Memorial Day cookout at a park in South Richmond.

“I’m glad this part is over,” said Mark Whitfield, Markiya’s father, after Thursday’s hearing. “But it don’t change nothing. My baby’s gone. At the end of the day, I still have to live without her.”

Whitfield sat through trials for each defendant, as well as countless hearings — many of which were delayed because of the pandemic and last summer’s protests — reliving every agonizing detail of his daughter’s death, over and over.

“I was there when it happened,” Whitfield said. “So I relive it every time I close my eyes. I’m the one who picked my baby up off the ground.”

The children, along with their families and many others, were at Carter Jones Park for a Memorial Day cookout when the shooting occurred. It was 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Markiya was petting a pony when a bullet tore through her chest and heart. The injured boy was playing tag with friends on the skateboard blacktop.