'This is an act of vandalism and hatred': Arthur Ashe Mural in Battery Park vandalized with white supremacist tags

Thornhill said another reasons behind the mural project was to stop vandalism in these spaces.

"Once the mural is on a building, it’s usually left alone. Out of respect," he said. "I've never had this happen before."

Richmond police said officers were called at 10:42 a.m. Thursday to the northern edge of the park in the 2800 block of Dupont Circle, where they found spray paint on the mural that covers the pedestrian tunnel there. Police said it was second act of vandalism this week. A mural on a structure in the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road in Highland Park, also in North Richmond, was defaced with similar markings Monday, police said.

"Hate will not be tolerated in Richmond," Police Chief Gerald M. Smith said in a statement. "We are asking for the public’s help by being another set of eyes on the murals and monuments of Richmond."

Police said they will be monitoring monuments and murals city-wide.

Ashe is an international tennis icon as well as a celebrated author and humanitarian activist who opposed apartheid in South Africa. He won the 1968 U.S. Open and 1970 Australian Open in addition to his Wimbledon title in 1975. He died in 1993 at the age of 49.